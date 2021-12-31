Will Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' Opt For OTT Release Instead Of A Theatrical One? Read Here

Shahid Kapoor's forthcoming sports drama titled Jersey was all set to release on December 31, however, the release was postponed in the light of rapidly growing cases of the deadly coronavirus and the new variant, Omicron. The film, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, is a remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. With the film postponed indefinitely, rumours about the film releasing on the OTT platform arose.

Although the makers are yet to announce a new release, many suggested that the makers would eventually opt for an OTT release. As the fans wait for an official announcement, here is everything you need to know about the Shahid Kapoor starrer sports drama release.

Will Jersey opt for an OTT release instead of a theatrical one?

Putting a rest to the rumour mills, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to deny the rumours and reports suggesting Jersey makers opting to release the film on an OTT platform. He wrote, ''#Jersey POSTPONED... WON'T RELEASE ON 31 DEC... New date will be announced shortly... Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE.''

Additionally, Bollywood Life reported that the makers are focused on releasing the movie on the big screen. The outlet also reported that the makers are not considering an OTT release for the film despite being one of the most hart-hit films by the pandemic. Confident in their product, the makers are reportedly willing to wait for the right time as they believe that the film will earn enough at the box office.

Jersey release postponed

The makers of Jersey released a statement to announce the postponement of the film in the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus. The statement read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Shahid Kapoor headlined film serves as the remake of the commercially successful and National award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The actor will essay the role of a retired cricketer, Arjun Raichand who goes through a tumultuous phase in his life as he contemplates returning to his lost passion, Cricket, for the sake of his family.