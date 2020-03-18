BMC Seals Shahid Kapoor's Bandra Gym For Going Against Govt's Directive Amid COVID-19 Fear

Just days ago, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the closing down of all gyms, malls, schools, and colleges in light of the Coronavirus spread. Taking a tough stand on this, BMC has now shut down a gym where Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor were spotted working out on Sunday. The gym is located in Bandra, Mumbai and was open despite the order of all gyms being asked to stay shut.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor spotted working out amid Coronavirus, BMC bans the gym

According to a report in a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor was spotted working out in the VIP section. Wife Mira Kapoor was working out in the general section but made several rounds to the VIP section. The couple reportedly made an exit from the gym through different gates.

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' Shoot Suspended Amid Coronavirus Scare, Actor Tweets Message

The report also quoted Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of the H-West ward, saying that it was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open even for one patron. He also said that if gyms don't follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked. He also informed that BMC has written to Shahid Kapoor and the gym owner, rebuking them of violating a health advisory issued by the state government and for posing a risk to public safety.

The owner of the gym earlier said that the gym was "completely unoperational" and added that they were just chilling like friends on Sunday. He also added that Shahid Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for a film and asked him to get some equipment after Kapoor sustained an injury. He said that he was showing Shahid the right way to use the equipment.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Gyms Shut But Shahid Kapoor Gets Access; Netizens Unimpressed

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Shahid Kapoor was shooting for Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same title. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Kapoor will be playing a cricketer in the film. However, to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the shoot of the film has been suspended until further notice.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor's Movies Together, Take A Look

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor's Dance Moves Might Just Lift Your Mood During Coronavirus Distancing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.