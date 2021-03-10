Shahid Kapoor Spotted Taking A Drive In New BMW X7 | Watch Video

Actor Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted with a new car. As per the video shared by a paparazzi, Shahid Kapoor went on a test drive in a new car from his home in Juhu. He was seen in a BMW X7 which is the top model in the BMW X family. Looks like one more car has been added to Shahid Kapoor's car collection.

Shahid Kapoor's new car

In the video, one can see the white BMW X7 getting out of the gate of his house. Shahid was seen sitting in the backseat. He wore a blue t-shirt and a jacket. He completed his look with a pair of shades and a black face mask. The paparazzi also shared a picture in which he can be seen talking about the car with an agent.

BMW X7 costs a whopping Rs 93 lakhs in India. The car is a perfect example of luxury and also has a metallic paint finish. It consists of narrow full-LED rear lights to give it a modern appeal. Both the upper and lower part of the tailgate can be opened and closed electrically to facilitate smooth access and loading of the luggage compartment.

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Shahid will soon be seen in the upcoming film Jersey, a sports drama film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It is a remake of the filmmaker's 2019 Telugu film of the same name starring Nani in the lead role. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a cricketer, along with Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur among others.

The film was scheduled to be theatrically released in 2020 but production got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of the film was wrapped up on December 14, 2020. Recently, Shahid took to Instagram to announce the release date of the film. Sharing a still from the movie, he wrote, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM.”