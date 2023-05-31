Shahid Kapoor Starrer Bloody Daddy's First Song Issa Vibe By Badshah Out

Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy's first song titled Issa Vibe has been released by the makers. The song has been written and composed by Badshah and the track has been sung by both the rapper and singer Payal Dev. The track from Bloody Daddy was seemingly shot in a club and showed several visuals from the movie.

The captivating music video of Issa Vibe featured Badshah performing the song with other dancers with sheer energy. Amid his act, the makers added a few glimpses of the movie, wherein Shahid Kapoor was seen performing action sequences. Fans also got to see Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal in action. Check the song below:

About the Bloody Daddy trailer

The makers of Bloody Daddy released the trailer of the film on May 24 and it received positive responses from the audience. The clip showcased the Kabir Singh actor in a rugged look with bruises on his face. He was seen fighting the goons who were chasing him for a drug parcel. The trailer also included several action scenes with Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor portraying the role of bad men. The video also featured Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal, and others in prominent roles. Check the trailer below:

More on Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor as the main lead is an upcoming Hindi-language thriller/action genre film. The movie is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is backed by Jio Studios. Reportedly, the movie is the adaptation of a French-language film from 2011 titled Sleepless Night. The movie was earlier made in both Tamil and Telugu languages. The Tamil one was Thoongaa Vanam and the Telugu film was titled Cheekati Rajyam. The basic plot of the film revolves around an NCB officer who busts a drug lord by retrieving a bag full of contraband. However, the story gets twisted with each passing second.