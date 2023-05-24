Shahid Kapoor Starrer Bloody Daddy Trailer Promises 'ultimate Adrenaline Rush'

Bloody Daddy trailer starring Shahid Kapoor in the prominent role has been released today (May 24). The over one-minute-long trailer featured the actor in a fierce look while fighting the goons. The clip also gave fans a glimpse of Ronit Roy and Shahid Kapoor's intense conversation about a drug parcel that the latter took from a scene.

The trailer shows Shahid Kapoor in several action-packed scenes. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy can be seen playing the role of badmen who were after Shahid for the same drug parcel. The film will release on June 9, 2023, in theatres. Take a look at the trailer below:

About Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy teaser

On April 13, 2023, Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handles to release the teaser of his much-awaited film Bloody Daddy. The teaser began with the actor entering the scene with style amid a thrilling background. In the next frame, he was seen fighting the goons while being bruised. Soon after, Sanjay Kapoor's frustrated character showed up yelling 'What is happening' with high intensity. Amid all the violence, fans saw a glimpse of Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, and others. After watching the trailer, several fans thought that Shahid Kapoor emitted John Wick vibes. They even took to his comments section to call him by the name of John Wick. Check the teaser below.

About Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy is Shahid Kapoor's upcoming Hindi-language film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This action thriller movie has been co-written by Siddharth-Garima and Aditya Basu. It is the Indian adaptation of the French film titled Nuit Blanche which was released back in 2011. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the star cast of the film includes Diana Penty, Ankur Bhatia, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal.