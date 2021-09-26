Shahid Kapoor Starrer Jersey's New Release Date Announced; Check Latest Date Here

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor took to his verified Instagram handle and announced his upcoming sports drama, Jersey's release date. He informed his fans and followers that the film will be releasing this new year, December 31, 2021. Sharing the joyful news, the Udta Punjab actor also dropped a picture of himself. Take a look.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release date announced

Taking to his photo-sharing site, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of himself where he can be seen playing cricket on the field. He can be seen wearing a white polo t-shirt and a cricket helmet with white gloves. the actor is also carrying a bat ready to hit the ball. As for the caption, the actor simply wrote, "JERSEY releasing 31st December 2021." As soon as the release date was announced, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop red hearts and express their excitement for the film.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is an official remake of 2019's release Telugu sports drama with the same title. Alongside Kapoor, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur of Super 30, and Kapoor's father and actor, Pankaj Kapur. The original film starred actor Nani in the lead role. Backed by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film sees Kapoor as a cricketer.

Jersey was announced in the month of October 2019. Initially, it was slated for release in August last year, however, owing to the ongoing pandemic, the film's production was delayed. The shooting of the film was then, wrapped up in December 2020 and was announced that the movie will have November 2021 release. However, the filmmakers postponed the release as several theatres were not opened. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that the state's cinema halls and multiplexes will reopen from October 22.

Post the announcement, the official release dates of much-awaited films are shared. Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated Sooryavanshi and Prithviraj will release on November 4, 2021, and January 21, 2022, respectively. Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit the theatres on February 25 next year, while Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19, 2021. Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera will release on March 18 next year.

(Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)