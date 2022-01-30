Shahid Kapoor Starts The Weekend On A Stylish Note As He Poses For A Sunkissed Selfie; See

Actor Shahid Kapoor is among one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan-following on his social media handle. The actor keeps treating his fans with some of his amazing pictures. For the past few months, the Jab We Met actor's selfie game has been on fleek. Recently on Saturday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a sun-kissed selfie of himself and netizens can't stop gushing over his picture.

Actor Shahid Kapoor shares a sun-kissed selfie

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a sun-kissed picture. In the picture, the Jersey actor looked dapper as he was clad in a fur hoodie, he complimented his look with a pair of black sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote "NITE!"

Here take a look at Shahid's Instagram story-

The actor is known for different beard styles, a few days back he shared a clean shaved look and netizens can't get enough of it.

Shahid Kapoor's sporty new look

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a new look, the Kabir Singh actor ditched his moustache and opted for a clean shaved look. As he shared the photo, the actor said that he was enjoying the cold weather of Punjab and wrote, "Punjab di thand" with a heart emoticon. He also shared a picture with the same look on his Instagram story donned in a black leather jacket. Here, take a look at his post-

Shahid Kapoor on the professional front

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The film was successful at the box office window and managed to impress the audience. Shahid will next appear in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial film Jersey. The wait for Shahid Kapoor fans to see him on the big screen grows after the postponement news of Jersey came out. The film was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID pandemic. The sports drama was earlier scheduled to release on December 31 but its release is on halt. Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar are currently gearing up to share the screen for their next film, which will tentatively be titled Bloody Daddy.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor