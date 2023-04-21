Shahid Kapoor 'threatens' Elon Musk In Kabir Singh Fashion After Losing Twitter Blue Tick

Elon Musk had earlier stated that Twitter users will lose the blue tick or the verfication badge from April 20. Ever since the new Twitter policy came into effect and celebrities lost their legacy blue ticks, many took to social media to post hilarious reactions. Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared his funny response on losing the blue tick verification.

The actor referred to his Kabir Singh character and tweeted, "Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha." He also shared a still from the same film in which he could be seen riding a motorbike with holi colours smeared on his face. This tweet was in response to a fan who wrote, "Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick. MERA BLUE TICK HAI WOH." Soon after the Jersey actor shared the tweet, fans took to the comments to post their funny reactions. Check the post below.

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu.



Haha 😂 https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

Other celebrities react to losing Twitter blue tick

Several celebrities came forward after they were lost blue tick on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a hilarious reaction on his Twitter handle. He wrote in Bhojpuri, "T 4623 - Ae Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe he? Ab to paisa bhi bhar diye hein hum... toh ou jo neel kamal (green tick emoticon) hot he na, hamar naam ke aagey, u toh vapas lagaye de bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaaye ki hum hi hein- Amitabh Bachchan... haath toh jor liye he hum, Ab ka godwa jode padi ka."

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Vir Das wrote, "I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks." He made another tweet and wrote, "Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me." In yet another tweet he wrote, "How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa…..this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool (sic)?" Check the post below.

I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks 😁 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 21, 2023

Apart from them, Prakash Raj, Nargis Fakhri, Sophie Chaudry, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli and more have lost the blue ticks from their account. The blue tick pricing differs from country to country. In India, the subscription price is around Rs 900 per month.