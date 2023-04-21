Amitabh Bachchan Has An Epic Reaction To Losing Twitter Blue Tick

After the new Twitter policy came into enforcement, many celebrities, politicians and other known figures lost their blue tick on the microblogging site. This blue tick was used to differentiate the real Twitter handles of celebrities from the fake ones. Now, a user has to pay USD 8 per month (around Rs 660) to retain their verified status and USD 11 a month (around 900 rupees) for using it on iPhone or Android apps.

Among several celebrities who lost their blue tick overnight was Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The Goodbye star took to his Twitter handle to share that he has subscribed to Twitter Blue by paying the required amount and still has not got the blue tick back. Big B wrote in Bhojpuri, “T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ??” (Twitter, now I have even submitted the money for Twitter Blue so give me that blue tick in front of my name back so that everyone would know that I am the real Amitabh Bachchan. I have already requested with my folded hands. Do I have to fold my feets too now or what??)

About Twitter Blue

The Twitter Blue subscribers will get some additional advantages, other than the blue tick. Less advertising will be shown to them, longer videos can be posted and their tweets will be featured more prominently. Not just journalists and famous people lost their Twitter verification recent;y. There are fears that Twitter may no longer serve as a platform platform providing accurate, up-to-date information from reliable sources as a result of the fact that many government agencies, nonprofits, and public-service accounts around the world are no longer verified.