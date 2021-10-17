Vatsal Sheth’s 'blast From The Past' With Shahid Kapoor Leaves Fans In Awe, See Post

Vatsal Sheth took to his Instagram on Sunday to give his and Shahid Kapoor's fans a visual treat. The Girl on the Train actor shared a throwback picture of himself that also featured Shahid Kapoor. Fans loved the 'blast from the past' and headed to the comments section to shower love upon both the actors.

Vatsal Sheth and Shahid Kapoor's major throwback picture

Vatsal Sheth had a special weekend treat in store for his fans. In his latest throwback upload, the actor posted an image that appeared to be from a photoshoot he and Shahid Kapoor had featured in the past. The picture also features another man, and fans wondered who he is. The trio can be seen sticking a pose for the camera as they wore all-black outfits. In the caption of the image, Sheth wrote, "Blast from the past… @shahidkapoor remember this".

See Shahid Kapoor's throwback picture here

Fans were quick to head to the comments section of the picture and flooded it with fire and heart emoticons. Fans dropped comments like "wow" and "too cute", over the image of the trio. One fan wrote, "handsomes in a frame", while a few mentioned that the picture of the trio looked like BTS, the much-loved K-Pop band.

Vatsal Sheth stepped into the Bollywood industry with his debut film, Taarzan: The Wonder Car, way back in 2003. The actor is known for his works in movies like Jai Ho, Nanhe Jaisalmer, Paying Guests, Heroes and many more. He also had a brief stint on TV as he starred in Gehraiyaan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Baazigar among others. The actor will soon be seen in Adipurush, which will also see Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and other celebrities in pivotal roles.

Shahid Kapoor on the other hand is now looking forward to the release of his film, Jersey. The sports drama will hit the big screen in December and will see the actor step into the shoes of a cricketer. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the film is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film by the same title. The film will be all about a cricketer who finds fame late in life.

Image: Instagram/@vatsalsheth, @shahidkapoor