Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Jersey' Release Postponed In The Wake Of Omicron Threat

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer sports film Jersey was set to have a theatrical release this week but has now been postponed. The team of Jersey released a statement and announced that the film had been postponed due to the growing threat of the Omicron variant of COVID. Several states in India have shared fresh guidelines in the wake of the growing cases, Delhi has shut down cinema halls while theatres in Mumbai are working at only 50% capacity. Keeping in mind the new guidelines makers of Jersey have decided not to release the film on December 31.

'Jersey' release date postponed

The makers of the sports film Jersey released a statement and announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed. The makers have yet to reveal the new release date of Jersey. Their statement read-

"In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey."

This would be the second time that the Shahid Kapoor starrer movie has been postponed, earlier the movie was scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020. The movie had been postponed back then due to a delay in production owing to the pandemic.

More on Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Jersey'

Jersey is a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The original film starred actor Nani in the lead role, while Shahid Kapoor takes on the role in the Hindi version. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role alongside Kapoor. Jersey follows the story about a thirty-six-year-old cricketer named Arjun who, having sacrificed his cricketing career ten years ago, is now aiming to play for the Indian team to fulfil his son's desire for a jersey.

Nani reacts to Hindi trailer of 'Jersey'

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Nani shared his thoughts on the Hindi remake of his film, Jersey and said that he loved that trailer and believes that the soul is intact. The actor explained that usually when a film is remade sometimes the magic or the soul will be missing even though the budget is big and the movie has good production value. But Nani said that he absolutely loved the trailer for the upcoming Jersey remake, and added that he believes the film will be a huge hit.

