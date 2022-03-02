Actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's daughter Sabah is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pawha. For the unversed, Mayank is veteran star Manoj and Seema's son. The pre-wedding festivities have begun and the two will get married today in Mahabaleshwar. Sabah and Mayank have known each other for years before they finally agreed to tie the knot.

With the pre-wedding festivities have started, fans have been keeping an eye on social media for the first pictures of the two along with family members including her brother Shahid and sister-in-law Mira Kapoor. Pictures and videos from the Mehendi ceremony have started surfacing on social media and much to the surprise of the fans, sisters Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah are seen grooving on some peppy chartbusters.

Supriya Pathak-Ratna Pathak Shah groove at Sanah Kapur's pre-wedding festivities

The video from the ceremony was posted by Ratna's son and Sanah's cousin, actor Vivaan Shah. The couple had their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and Vivaan posted a number of videos from there. In one of the videos, the two veteran actors can be seen dancing to the song Mathe Te Chamkan, a popular folk song played in Mehendi ceremonies in North India. The bride Sanah is seen dancing along with them.

Another video from the festivities started surfacing that showed Sanah standing at the entrance of the venue while dhol was being played in front of her as she dances her way. The guests were also seen grooving along with the bride-to-be while dwelling on the festivities. Not many know that Sanah is also an actor who has appeared alongside brother Shahid in Shaandaar also featured Alia Bhatt and Pankaj. She was also featured in 2018's Khajoor Pe Atke, which also starred Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa Vinay Pathak, Dolly Ahluwalia. She was also a part of Saroj Ka Rishta. Though fans could not catch a view of Shahid and Mira in other videos, however, they are keeping an eye on all the pictures from the festivities to watch them grooving.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor who is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem has given several hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, Padmaavat, and more. The Kabir Singh actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The film also features Pankaj Kapur.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ewood-ent/iamgujarat/proudbeingashnatic