Shahid Shares An Incident Of Misha On TKSS; Says 'It's His Best Feeling Of Being A Dad'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming movie Jersey. Recently, the Kabir Singh actor went to promote his film on the sets of the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show along with co-star Mrunal Thakur. Shahid on the show spoke about a sweet incident about his daughter Misha.

Read on to know more about the sweet incident that father Shahid recalled on the sets.

Shahid shares that being a father is the "best feeling ever"

According to the reports of Bollywood Hungama, in the new episode of TKSS, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal seems to be having a good time collaborating with the host Kapil Sharma. The Haider actor goes on to recall some fascinating incidents throughout the show. Shahid shared that sometimes he gets calls from Mira's number and after getting the call, he realises that its Misha who called him. He went on to reveal that at whatever point Misha wants to converse with Shahid she straightforwardly dials his number without waiting for Mira or anybody else to help her.

The Padmaavat actor uncovered that at whatever point Misha calls him, talking to her is the best feeling for him in the entire world as he overlooks everything occurring around him and simply focuses on the innocent discussions of her little girl. He further says that this is the best feeling of being a father. In the forthcoming Kapil Sharma Show episode, we could witness some major fun happening that will take you on a different ride of fun and entertainment.

Shahid's Kapoor's film Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer sports drama film Jersey is an official remake of the Telugu film with the same title, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, with the Hindi remake directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. And as its release date is inching closer, netizens are all excited for the film. Actor Shahid Kapoor never fails to keep his fans updated with the latest happenings of his upcoming movie.

Jersey is one of the most awaited films because Shahid Kapoor has raised the bar very high with his performance in Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s characters in the film display fresh perspectives and from the songs and trailer, it is clear that the film is going to showcase young romance, with the help of flashbacks. The film is going to hit the theatres at the end of this year on 31st December 2021.

Image:instagram@shahidkapoor