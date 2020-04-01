Shakti Kapoor Gets Emotional As He Shares The Story Of A 93-year-old COVID-19 Survivor

Many celebrities have been taking the initiative to make their fans aware of the importance of social distancing and staying at home. Among them was Shakti Kapoor who decided to explain the severity of the situation and make an emotional appeal with a heart-touching story.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Gets Best Compliment From Varun Dhawan In Shakti Kapoor Style; Read

Shakti Kapoor's heart-touching message

Shakti Kapoor talked about a 93-year-old Coronavirus survivor from Italy. The survivor recently recovered from Coronavirus and post his recovery, the doctor asked him to clear his ventilator bill. The 93-year-old man got emotional and started crying while the concerned authorities thought that he did not have money to pay for his bill. However, that was not the reason. The man cried because the bill made him realise that he has so much to pay to God who has given him his life back. As per reports, the man hailed from a well-to-do family.

This story touched Shakti Kapoor's heart who narrated the story to his fans on an Instagram video. Shakti Kapoor also got teary-eyed while narrating the story to the followers. The veteran actor advised the fans to stay safe at home and not go outside during the lockdown. Meanwhile, fans could connect with Shakti Kapoor's video. He captioned the video with: "please see it (sic)".

ALSO READ | 'Shraddha Will Never Marry Without Her Parents' Consent', Says Father Shakti Kapoor On His Daughter's Wedding Rumours

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Bond With Father Shakti Kapoor Is Adorable

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India

The total cases in India are 1,397 out of which 1,238 are active cases, 124 are recovered cases and 35 are fatal cases. Till now, the highest number of cases is in Kerala that is 234 out of which 214 are active cases, 19 are recovered cases and 1 fatal case. As per speculations, the days of lockdown might increase in India if the cases keep increasing.

Picture credit: Official Instagram account of Shakti Kapoor

ALSO READ | Can You Spot Shakti Kapoor In This Throwback Pic Shared By Shraddha?.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.