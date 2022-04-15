Shakti Kapoor is well-known for his amazing comic timing and brilliant sense of humour. Over the years the actor has managed to entertain his audience with doses of humour in his films.

Recently in a hilarious video post, the iconic star talked about the difficulties he has faced in his life because of having excessive body hair. He also revealed how due to this he has turned into a 'meme material.'

Actor Shakti Kapoor shares hilarious video

On Thursday, Shakti Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his advertisement where the actor is seen making fun of his excessive body hair. The clip opens with Shakti saying his famous "Dhaki Tiki" dialogue from his film Andaz Apna Apna. Further, the person who does the soundcheck does not laugh like others on the set, Shakti questioned him, to which he responded by saying 'your chest hair is disturbing the mic.'

Shakti then says, "Insaan aur usko baalo ko apni jado se jude rehna chahiye. Ek samajhdar Shakti Kapoor ne kaha tha, ki jiski chaati pe baal nahi, usse kabhi daro nahi, aur jiski pith par baal nahi uske piche chalo nahi (A man's values and his hair should both be deeply rooted. A wise Shakti Kapoor once said, do not fear a man with no chest hair and never be inspired by one with no hair on his back."

He then looks at various photoshoots of him that he has done over the years. Then the actor who played Shakti’s manager in the ad, says, "Hair loves Shakti sir. People in the industry can't grow it, Shakti Sir can't stop growing it."

Further seeing the memes on his body hair, the actor said, "Ein baalo ne to mujhe meme bana diya (My bodyhair has turned me into a meme)", as he watches a series of memes that have been made on him. He also reveals how he was charged extra by the washerman for his clothes.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online it caught netizens' attention and they flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. One of the users wrote "Sir you are a legend ...We all love you." A second user commented, "The most versatile actor of hindi cinema..."

(Image: @shaktikapoor/Instagram)