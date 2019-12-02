Shakti Mohan Aces Up Fashion Game By Adorning These Outfits | See Pictures

Shakti Mohan has been setting up the internet on fire with her blazing dance moves through her YouTube channel. Shakti started her career in the entertainment industry by winning the second season of a dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then, the dancer has been treating her fans with several acting and dance performances. She gained a lot of popularity from her superhit TV shows like Dil Dosti Dance.

Apart from treating her fans with good performances, Shakti Mohan keeps sharing her daily life on social media to keep her well-wishers happy. The D3 actor's social media is filled with her flawless pictures. Her fashion sense has always been on point, which is inspiring for many fashion lovers. Here, have a look-

Shakti Mohan's Instagram posts

Shakti looks flawless when she donned the Indo-western look. She wore a sequinned peach sleeveless crop top with a deep hemp neckline and a peach coloured skirt with ruffles which is sequinned on the waistline. She completed her look with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips.

Shakti Mohan increased the hotness level of the internet when she pulled off a black one-shoulder sequin bodycon dress. The black and white classic contrast of the picture makes her shine through it. She completed the look with block-heeled boots and long statement earrings.

The popular actor rocked the formal look when she wore a black pleated pencil skirt. The black and white outfit was carried with a formal shirt with a stylish knot detailing on the neckline. The makeup is simple, with black mascara and bold lipstick.

