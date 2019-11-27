Dance Plus 5 Judges: Why Is Shakti Mohan Not On The Dance Reality Show?

Dancer Shakti Mohan, who has been a part of Dance Plus for the past four seasons will not be seen on the judging panel. Shakti along with Dharmesh Yelande and Sumeet Nagdev were mentors on the dance reality show. She has also been a mentor alongside Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande since season two. However, fans have noticed her absence during the latest season of Dance Plus.

Why did Shakti opt-out?

It has been alleged that Shakti was not keen on judging the fourth season of Dance Plus. However, the producers got her on board for the last season. She seems to have made up her mind to leave the show for the fifth season. It has been reported by many television websites that the reason behind her departure is that her team has not won even a single season of the show. Both other mentors- Dharmesh and Punit have won with their teams. It is also alleged that she had meetings with Remo D’Souza but nothing seemed to work out, and she finally decided to opt-out of the latest season.

As per reports, Remo D’Souza has commented that Shakti’s departure is due to the clashes in the dates. He stated that although he has met with Shakti and the talks to get her on board were going on, she was unavailable on the dates when she had to start shooting. He also reportedly added that he doesn’t think Shakti has any other issues with the team.

Shakti Mohan is now concentrating on her dance academy Nritya Shakti. Her departure has broken the hearts of many fans who have commented that they miss her on the show. Choreographer Karishma Chavan, who was also a part of the movie ABCD and Suresh Mukund, who is the choreographer of Kings United have joined the judging panel this season.

