Shaktimaan Movie: Mukesh Khanna Shares Update On Upcoming Film Based On 90s TV Classic

The much-anticipated film Shaktimaan is in the works. Last year, Sony Pictures India announced their plans to bring Shaktimaan to the big screen. Recently, Mukesh Khanna shared some updates about the venture.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International, the actor shared that he is not allowed to make any appearance in Shaktimaan's get-up now as the makers don't want any comparisons between him and the lead actor. He also hinted at being a part of the film. He said, "I will be in the film, Shaktimaan can’t be made without me, everyone knows."

A grand production with global vision: Shaktimaan's international ambitions

(Mukesh Khanna shares updates about Shaktimaan | Image: Twitter)

Mukesh Khanna confimred that the Shaktimaan movie is definitely happening and that its being developed on an 'international level'. The production has garnered significant attention, with an estimated budget of Rs 200-300 crore. Sony Pictures, renowned for their work on films like Spider-Man, is leading the project. Despite facing inevitable delays, the team remains committed to bringing the iconic superhero to the big screen.

Secrecy and avoiding comparisons: Casting and creative choices

(A still of Mukesh Khanna from Shaktimaan | Image: Twitter)

Maintaining secrecy surrounding the Shaktimaan movie has been a top priority. While specific details remain undisclosed, Mukesh Khanna has assured fans that the project is steadily progressing. The identity of the actor who will headline the role of Shaktimaan, as well as other cast members, is being kept under wraps. The actor also revealed that he will not appear as Shaktimaan in the film, so that the new actor may bring fresh perspective to the character and avoid unfavorable comparisons. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh will be playing the lead role in the film.

Shaktimaan's resurgence: The return of a beloved superhero

(A still from Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan | Image: Twitter)

Shaktimaan, a creation born of Mukesh Khanna's visionary mind, holds a special place in the hearts of fans. The superhero series, which first captivated audiences in September 1997 on Doordarshan, remained popular for eight memorable years. Mukesh Khanna acknowledged the enduring popularity of superhero shows among children, which inspired him to create the beloved character of Shaktimaan.