'Shaktimaan' Actor Mukesh Khanna Receives Flak Online For Insensitive Remarks On Women

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktiman and Bhishma Pitamah on TV, recently drew flak for his insensitive remarks on women. The actor uploaded a video on his Youtube channel, Bheeshm International, with a title reading, "Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain?". Soon after the clip went viral, it garnered a lot of attention with netizens criticising the actor for his derogatory remarks.

Mukesh Khanna makes insensitive remarks about women

In the video shared on his YouTube channel, the Shaktiman actor could be heard talking about comments on social media posts, in which a user lures naive men by expressing a wish to speak to them or inviting them to have sex with them. Continuing his part, Mukesh said that men shouldn't give attention to such posts that may persuade a person to send nude pictures and then use those to blackmail them for money.

"Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (If any girl tells a boy that she wants to have sex with him, then she is not a woman, she is running a sex racket. Because a decent girl of a civilized society will never say such things)," Khanna said.

The 64-year-old actor received a lot of flak online over his remarks, as evident from the comments section.

A netizen wrote, "I regret watching shaktiman as a kid ….because the shaktiman man is “shaki- man" (sic)". Another user commented, "Sorry Shaktimaan, but clearly, your internal/mental image is just a reflection of your physical image - old, decrepit and consistently losing its value (sic)". Several others also expressed disappointment over his video.

(Image: @iammukeshkhanna/Instagram)