Shalini Pandey: All The Films 'Arjun Reddy' Star Has Been A Part Of

Shalini Pandey made her movie debut with the popular film Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The 26-year-old appears predominantly in Telugu and Tamil films. Some of her popular films include 100% Kadhal, Mahanati, Rachna No Dabbo and more. Here is a list of films the actor has starred in.

Shalini Pandey – Filmography

Arjun Reddy

This film was remade into a Bollywood film titled Kabir Singh. The film revolves around the life of Arjun Reddy, a short-tempered surgeon whose lady-love is forced to marry someone else. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the films starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Shalini Pandey played the main lead.

Meri Nimmo

The plot revolves around Nimmo, a girl who is soon to be wed. Her only constant companion is a little boy who has a massive crush on her. Directed by Rahul Shanklya, the film stars Anjali Patil, Shalini Pandey, and Karan Dave. Shalini Pandey played the role of Nimmo's friend.

Mahanti

This film is a biopic based on the life of Savitri. Savitri was a popular South-Indian actor who ruled the industry in the 1950s and 1960s. The film stars Keerthi Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Shalini Pandey. Shalini Pandey played the role of Susheela, Savitri's friend.

NTR: Kathanayakudu

This film is another biographical drama starring Vidya Balan, Shalini Pandey and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film is based on the life of the legendary Telugu actor, film-maker and ex-chief minister, Taraka Rama Rao Nandamuri. Shalini made a cameo appearance as Sowcar Janaki.

118

A recurring nightmare about a murder pushes an investigative journalist to discover the truth behind it. Directed by K V Guhan, the film stars Shalini Pandey and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Shalini played the role of Megha who is the assistant of the lead actor played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Gorilla

The film revolves around the lives of three friends who need money to improve their lives and end up planning a bank heist with a chimp as their accomplice. The film stars Shalini Pandey, Jeeva, Radha Ravi, and Sathish. Shalini played the role of Jhansi who is the female lead of the movie.

100% Kadhal

The film revolves around a guy and his cousin who fall in love but choose to separate due to their ego clashes. Years later, their grandmother falls sick and the two are forced to face each other. The film stars Shalini Pandey, Nassar and G V Prakash Kumar. Shalini played the role of Mahalaxmi and is the female the main lead.

The star will be seen next in Eddari Lokam Okate, Silence, and Agni Siragugal. Shalini Pandey is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh. Pandey will be seen as the female lead for Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is set to hit the theatres in 2020. She has reportedly signed a 3-film deal with Yashraj Films.

