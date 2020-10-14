'Shame On Vijay Sethupathi' Trends As Muralitharan Biopic '800' Announcement Draws Flak

After biopics on Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, makers have now ventured to a neighbouring country for the next adaptation. A Tamil film has been announced on Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket-taker in international cricket, considered one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game. While the announcement with Vijay Sethupathi stepping into the shoes of the legend for 800: The Movie created buzz, the actor is also facing flak now.

Netizens trend ‘Shame on Vijay Sethupathi’

Moments after the motion poster of the film was unveiled, ‘Shame on Vijay Sethupathi’ trend caught on in a big way on Twitter. Netizens were displeased with Vijay Sethupathi for backing a film on Muralitharan, who has had a controversial stand over the decades-long civil war between the Sri Lanka government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), that sought a separate state for the Tamils in the Sinhalese-majority country.

Netizens brought out the 48-year-old's statement allegedly denying the ‘genocide’ of Tamils in the clashes that ended with the government's victory in 2009, Muralitharan had then got flak for his statement and for expressing his support to the ruling Rajapaksa family. Some expressed anger about a Tamil actor wearing the Sri Lankan flag on his jersey.

Murali is a tamilan but he represent srilanka & Srilankan. We have lot of cricketing legends in our country then why making srilankan player biopic. pic.twitter.com/PwFzuYL6V3 — Vicky ᴹᴵ✨ (@Vichu13579) October 14, 2020

The flag that kills thousands of Tamils, give death threats, treat the minorities as second class...what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/SIxHIXEHom — தமிழி (@southindiann) October 13, 2020

Dear Vijay Sethpathi, we respected u, we celebrated ur every success, we cared for u, but in return U DID SPIT ON OUR FACE, we will remember this, forever. https://t.co/Vl0K4GO5iv — Sasi Kumar (@SasiHuman) October 14, 2020

Photo has been brilliantly morphed..Shame on u vijay sethupathi on accepting the role of biopic who supported the Tamil people viduthalipuligal got killed in Sri Lankan government.. — prakash (@prakash_aravind) October 14, 2020

However, some defended the controversy and that all Sri Lankans were not against Tamils.

Why shame on Vijay Sethupathi.....?

Is all Srilankans oppose tamilans..?



Why???Pls stop this...He is a good bowler...he has a intresting and inspiring past



Please Stop This

Although he married a tamil woman.. — Aashish.V.S (@AashishVS5) October 13, 2020

This was not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi drew flak, as previously he had received similar responses when the film had been announced with him in the lead.

The 96 them termed had then defended his decision to that the questions over the film will vanish upon the film’s release. He had then stated that it was a ‘really good story’ that ‘needs to be told’ and brought out ‘humanness’.

'800'

The motion poster was launched during the Dream11 Indian Premier League encounter between Chennai and Hyderabad, with whom the Sri Lankan is associated with a bowling coach.

The teaser features clashes that Murali witnessed as a child, apart from being part of the team attacked by a group of terrorists in Pakistan, the controversies of his suspect action and success.

The title is derived from 800 Test wickets, which he ended with, the most by any bowler in Tests. The film is directed by #MSSripathy and Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.

