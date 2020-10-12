Dream11 IPL: Kolkata Release Statement On Sunil Narine Being Reported For Suspect Action

Sunil Narine has been a mainstay for the Kolkata franchise since his debut in the Indian Premier League and was a vital cog in the side's championship wins in 2012 and 2014. The 32-year-old has been in fine form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and was the pioneer in the team's wins over Chennai and Punjab recently. The side got a major setback during their clash with the Punjab team on Saturday, as Sunil Narine was reported for a suspect action by the on-field umpires.

Kolkata's statement on Sunil Narine's suspect bowling action

The report submitted by the umpires was in accordance with the Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Sunil Narine is warranted to bowl inthe Dream11 IPL 2020 but holds a chance to be barred from bowling in the league if he is reported one more time. The franchise has finally responded to the whole 'Sunil Narine suspect bowling action' development in the Dream11 IPL.

According to the statement published by the franchise on their official website, the report came in as a surprise for the team. Sunil Narine has featured in 68 Dream11 IPL matches after his action was cleared by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility in 2015 after his action was reported back then too. The side also revealed that the officials did not communicate any message regarding Sunil Narine's action formally or informally with the cricketer of the franchise in his Dream11 IPL 2020 stint.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw Faces Netizens' Wrath After Poor Fielding Causes Loss Against Mumbai

The franchise plans to resolve the matter quickly and is working closely with the league to ensure the same. The statement maintains that the franchise respects the regulations and process set up by the league to review Sunil Narine's action. The Kolkata side appreciated the cooperation they have received from the Dream11 IPL regarding the matter.

ALSO READ | Marcus Stoinis' Reaction After Getting Special Message From Kids Wins Twitter Over: Watch

Narine suspect bowling action: Bangalore vs Kolkata live game

Sunil Narine might not be seen in action in his team's upcoming fixture against Bangalore on Monday as a precautionary measure. It will be interesting to see what influence does the report have on the mystery spinner's bowling. The Bangalore vs Kolkata live match is slated to commence at 7:30 pm IST and will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza Proud Of Shoaib Malik Becoming First Asian To Complete 10,000 T20 Runs

Sunil Narine Dream11 IPL 2020 stats prior to Bangalore vs Kolkata live game

The veteran spinner has been instrumental in the team's success in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has used his services in the death overs and the bowler has been phenomenal in the last couple of games. Sunil Narine has featured for the Kolkata team in six matches and has five dismissals to his name. With an impressive economy of 8.09, the spinner has a huge role to play in the team's bowling line-up.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Legend Suresh Raina Congratulates Shoaib Malik On 10,000 T20 Runs Landmark

Image source: Kolkata Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.