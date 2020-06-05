'Shameful': Neha Bhasin Calls Out Lockdown Violators In Mumbai; Police Springs Into Action

Singer Neha Bhasin on Friday evening took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of people 'chilling' on the Mumbai streets amid Coronavirus lockdown. Calling it 'moronic behaviour', Bhasin questioned if 'Mumbai was out of lockdown?'. "So is Mumbai out of lockdown? Am confused?" Bhasin wrote.

She also noted how the elderly were sitting on the bench and a few of them were spotted without the masks. A few minutes after her tweet, the Mumbai Police van arrived at the venue.

Before and After

Social distancing? Do mumbaikars feel because we stayed at home for almost 3 months #COVID19 has vanished? Moronic behaviour. Few brave ones are without masks too. And the old ones r sitying on one bench.. ooh how cute pic.twitter.com/MtUtOdq7HB — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) June 5, 2020

Thank you @MumbaiPolice for shooing these moronic people who r behaving as if they have been let out if jail. Bandra ke privlidged gharon mein rehne waale adults ko bhi danda chahiye hota hai. Shameful crowd. pic.twitter.com/F7rjMzInUf — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) June 5, 2020

2,436 new coronavirus patients found in Maha, 139 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said. 139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849. Out of 139 deaths on Friday, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city.

As many as 1,475 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered patients till now to 35,156. So far 5,22,946 people have been tested for the virus. There are 42,224 active patients in Maharashtra at present.

Twenty-seven of the 139 deaths which were recorded on Friday took place in the last two days, while 112 deaths took place between April 21 to June 2, the statement said. Of 112 deaths, 41 were from Mumbai, it added. There are 83 labs which are conducting tests for COVID-19 in the state. The number of containment zones is 3,479.

(with PTI inputs)

