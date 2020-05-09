Neha Bhasin terms TikTok 'cringeworthy' & wants it to end, hits back after being trolled.

Starting with Messengers and Orkut, Various platforms have grabbed the attention of over the years. Facebook became popular later on and still rules the roost, and was followed by Twitter and Instagram as mediums of expressing one’s thoughts and communnication. The latest medium that as sparked the attention of netizens has been TikTok.

More associated with youngsters at one point, even celebrities have been taking to the short video-making platform in a big way. As per latest reports, TikTok has become the most-downloaded app worldwide in recent days and one of the main drivers to this statistic has been India. However, there is also a section that are not too plesaed with the platform.

One of those to vent out recently on the app was Neha Bhasin. The singer did not mince her words to term it ‘cringe-worthy’. The Jag Ghoomeya artist wondered why ‘TikTokers’ were famous, and also blamed music labels for forcing ‘lousy apperances’ from celebrities to ‘leach of their fame’.

She also termed it as a ‘’disease to mankind’ and hoped it leaves the earth like coronavirus. Neha wrote that the content on the platform was ‘below IQ level’ and stated that it brought the minds to the ‘lowest capacity.’ She also found it odd that auto-rickshaw drivers were binge-watching videos of young girls.

Here are the posts

I always found #TikTok cringe worthy.

With all due respect what are #tiktokers famous for? But I will point out our music industry is as much at fault, big labels forced their lousy appearances in music videos to leech of their fame. So they deserve each other.. What say? — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) May 9, 2020

I would genuinely be pleased if #coronavirus and #TikTok leave this earth. They really are a disease to mankind. Our minds are being pulled down to its lowest capacity and the content truly is below normal IQ level. I have seen auto walas binging on tik tok young girl videos 🙄 — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) May 9, 2020

While some agreed to her views, one netizen trolled her by asking if her views mattered, with just over 30K followers. Neha hit back that having followers in millions was not the only point of life and ever compared the increase of followers to cockroaches, before asking the netizen to spare her.

Neha recently had made headlines for calling out a delivery platform over unhygenic delivery of food. At that time too, she had hit back with strong responses to the trolls. In other news, Neha also reunited with her teammates from the band Viva amid the lockdown.

