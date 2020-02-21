Shamita Shetty Is Overjoyed As She Welcomes Sister Shilpa Shetty's New-born Daughter

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took to their social media account to break the good news. The couple announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on Instagram. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple also revealed that the baby was born on February 15, 2020, and is named as Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Also Read | Shamita Shetty Shares Behind-the-scenes Clip From The Tenant's Set

Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty also took to her Instagram to share the sweet news with her fans. She boasts of more than 2 million fans on Instagram. She also penned down a heartfelt message in the caption. She welcomed the baby girl by calling her a beautiful little princess. She greeted a fellow Aquarian by saying that they have waited for her for so long. She also said that she is happy to the power of infinity and went on to say that she loved her. She urged her fans to send their love and greetings to the newborn.

Also Read | 'This Really Made My Birthday', Says Shamita Shetty As Thor Aka Chris Hemsworth Shares A Special Message For Her, Take A Look

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra also shared the news on their accounts. Shilpa Shetty shared the meaning of her daughter’s name. She had posted in the caption that, "‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family."

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty's Sister Shamita Shetty Harassed In A Road Rage Incident, Details Inside

Also Read | Farah Khan On Shilpa Shetty Becoming A Mom Again: 'Couldn't Keep The Secret Any Longer'

Shilpa has been away from the Bollywood industry for quite some time now but she is all set to make her comeback with Nikamma. The film is being directed by Sabbir Khan. The director recently revealed to an entertainment portal that he was one of the very few persons to know about the newborn.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.