The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Farah Khan On Shilpa Shetty Becoming A Mom Again: 'Couldn't Keep The Secret Any Longer'

Bollywood News

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took everyone by surprise when she announced that she had turned mother for the second time. Farah Khan has now reacted to it

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Farah

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took everyone by surprise when she announced that she had turned mother for the second time. Sharing a post informing the audience and viewers about her bundle of joy, Samisha Shetty Kundra, she left everyone overjoyed. 
Reacting to it, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder claimed that she could no longer keep the fact a 'secret' and then further went on to bless the newborn and Shetty-Kundra family. 

READ:  Hrithik Roshan Rejected 'Main Hoon Naa', "Did Not Want A 2-hero Film" Reveals Farah Khan

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra turn parents again 

Samisha was born on February 15.  The couple shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the baby holding her parent’s finger, they wrote how their prayers were answered, and how they were ‘thrilled’ with gratitude to announce the arrival of their ‘little angel.’ On the other hand, the actress termed her as the ‘Junior SSK in the house😇’ while explaining the meaning of her name, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have” and Misha in Russian meant ‘someone like God’ and called her ‘Goddess Laxmi.’ 

READ: Shilpa Shetty & Kareena Kapoor Flaunt 'killer Jawlines' In New Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9) on

READ:  Farah Khan's Birthday Message For Her Triplets Is Heart Warming; Read More

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra got married in 2009. They welcomed their first child, a son named Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT