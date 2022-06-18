'Shamshera': Fans Say 'legend About To Rise' As Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Film's Poster Leaked

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has had a fantastic time in the last few months, given his wedding with Alia Bhatt and the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Brahmastra. Post leaving fans intrigued with his character as Shiva who channels mysterious powers in Brahmastra, the actor has once again surprised all with the looks from his next project.

Ranbir, who has a few mega-projects, lined up in his kitty for release, left fans excited after a poster from his next Shamshera started surfacing on social media. Ever since the makers of the Karan Malhotra directorial have announced the film, fans have been speculating about Ranbir's role in the movie. And now going by the viral poster, it seems that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star is all set to play an intense and fierce role, something which he has never played before.

Fans react to Shamshera poster leak

Shamshera is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. Apart from Kapoor, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as Ranbir's arch-enemy. Vaani is paired opposite Ranbir and will be seen as the most sought-after travelling performer in the country.

The period drama faced several hiccups owing to the COVID pandemic. Earlier, it was slated for a 2020 release but got delayed. Set in 1800, the plot of the film is said to revolve around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the British. The new viral poster shows Ranbir in a rough look with a long and untidy beard and hair with a robe wrapped around his body. While impressing all with his intense looks, he is seen carrying an axe.

Soon after the poster went viral, his fans were quick to storm the internet while expressing their curiosity to catch more updates about the film. One Twitter user shared the post and pinned his interest in the same. "This looks so fantastic this is going to be a massive hit and Ranbir fans will be so happy for this," the user wrote. Another user praised Ranbir's looks and commented, "A Legend Will Rise...Here comes Ranbir Kapoor In & As Shamshera." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I have no words. My Man pulling it."

This looks so fantastic this is going to be massive hit and Ranbir fan's will be so happy for this#Shamshera #ShamsheraPosterLeaked pic.twitter.com/5IsTbLNUup — Varshu darling (@DarlingVarshu) June 18, 2022

I have no words. My Man pulling it 🙌🔥🙏

Can't wait for #Shamshera ,the poster 🔥 #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/uCJqKmVR4u — MAJOR Must watch ✌️ (@EddyTweetzBro) June 18, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is going to invade the BO with the Axe and Trishul, this man is in a mission 🔥🔥#Shamshera #ShamsheraPosterLeaked #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/2ZxuHKBxbr — 𝙑 彡 (@RKs_Tilllast) June 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Ranbir has already created a strong buzz with his role in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which was highlighted in the latest trailer release. Giving a tough competition to Hollywood's fantasy epics, the trailer sets the tone for the film with visually stunning moments. With fans just enjoying the spectacular extravaganza, they have also pinned their hope on the film. Fans can experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe. Brahmastra releases on September 9 in theatres.

(Image: @Taran_Adarsh/@JennyRanbir8/Twitter)