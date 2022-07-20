Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor Reacts To Comparisons With Katrina's Role In 'Thugs Of Hindostan'

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera is all set for its theatrical release on July 22, 2022. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while Vaani Kapoor portrays a dancer named Sona.

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor, who is excited about the big ticketer, recently reacted to her role in the upcoming film being compared with Katrina Kaif's character in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Vaani Kapoor reacts to her role being compared to Katrina Kaif in Thugs Of Hindostan

In a chat with Indian Express, Vaani called her role very 'desi', stating that she has been termed an urban girl and she hopes that after watching Shamshera, the audience will tell her, 'you’re so desi, you’re the ‘desiest’ of all'. Recalling her first film Shubh Desi Romance where she played a 'desi girl', Kapoor, 33, said, "I am very desi at heart."

"But I am very happy that I’m given opportunities to be both urban and contemporary parts and be a part of an era which is like the 1870s and play the quintessential Hindi film heroine", she noted. The War actor further added, "For me, I’ll take it as a compliment and I am very grateful to my director who has given me a very new identity as Sona."

Since the release of the trailer, netizens have been comparing Vaani's character with Katrina Kaif's role in Thugs of Hindostan, where the Sooryavanshi actor played a dancer named Suraiyya. Opening up about the same, Kapoor said that Katrina is a 'wonderful dancer, actor, everything,' adding,

"I’m glad. If you’re comparing me, please compare me to her beauty. I’d be very happy. But I know that my part is written in a different way and the subject in the film is very different from that one."

She further stated that the film is 'very different' from Thugs Of Hindostan because of its different concept, adding, "t’s a different director’s vision altogether."

Bankrolled by Yash Raj films, Shamshera is helmed by Karan Malhotra. The period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as earlier it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@_vaanikapoor_