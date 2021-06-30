Shanaya Kapoor Shares Sunkissed Selfie Along With A Piece Of Advice For Fans; See Post

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a happy selfie and in the caption, she added a piece of sweet advice for her fans. The sun-kissed picture left fans in awe including her mother, Maheep Kapoor who couldn't stop commenting on her post. Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Shanaya Kapoor shares sweet advice for fans

Shanaya shared a sunkissed selfie in which her face can be seen glowing. She wore a light pink lipstick and blush, while she completed her look with two necklaces. She flashed a beautiful smile towards the camera and left her hair loose as one of her hands was rested on her face. She captioned her post by writing, “Worry less, smile more. Don’t regret, just learn & grow!” along with a set of emojis.

Maheep Kapoor was in awe with her caption and wrote, “Caption” along with numerous heart emojis whereas fans and followers showered her post with heart and fire emojis. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Shanaya shared a video flaunting the makeup done by herself. She wore a white tee and a neckpiece, her hair was left loose and she completed her look with a bracelet. She added the song Freak by Doja Cat to the background of her video and in her caption, she wrote, “Just wing it, life, eyeliner, everything. #makeupbyme @makeupbyriddhima how did I do?” Check out her post below.

A few days ago, Shanaya shared a set of pictures featuring herself along with her brother, Jahaan Kapoor as the two went for an ice cream date. In the pictures, she wore a double printed crop shirt, white shorts and carried a red sling bag. She paired her look with silver loop earrings and sunglasses while her hair was tied up as she posed with Jahaan candidly.

On the other hand, Jahaan wore a white hoodie and black pants. In the caption, she wrote, “Ice cream & laughs #babysdayout” and her post was loaded with comments from Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhavana Pandey and others. Take a look at their reactions to Shanaya Kapoor's photos below.

(IMAGE: SHANAYA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)

