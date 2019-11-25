Shane Nigam Chops Off His Hair To Reveal A New Look: Fans Left Stunned

Actor Shane Nigam is most known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. His recent films Kumbalangi Nights and Ishq have been highly successful and have garnered his a sizable fan following. The actor is also set to appear in several upcoming movies in the next few years, including the Malayalam film Veyil. Recently, the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram that showed his new hairstyle. This post made his fans wonder whether he was trying to create a controversy with the production team of Veyil.

Shane Nigam's new look stuns fans

Read|Malayalam movies in 2019 that are undoubtedly worth a watch!

In the recent Instagram post shared by Shane Nigam, he is seen with his new look. The actor has completely cropped his hair and has even shaved off his moustache and beard, with only a little stubble left under his lip. The new-look took his fans by complete surprise, as he was supposed to have grown his hair for his role in Veyil. Here is Shane's new look that he posted on his official Instagram page today on November 25, 2019.

Read|Malayalam movies releasing this week: Moothon, 41, and more

Read|Netflix: The 5 Best Malayalam movies that you must not miss out

Previously, the producer of the upcoming film Veyil, Joby George has also accused the actor of disrupting the filming of the movie by cutting his hair. Shane was supposed to have long hair for his role in Veyil but the actor supposedly cut off his which caused the shoots to be postponed. Now, with Shane further cutting off his hair and changing his look completely, fans of the actor are wondering if this is Shane's new way of protesting the makers of the film.

Shane Nigam did deny the accusations of not cooperating with the shoots in a post on Facebook. He claimed that the producers complains were baseless and that five days of shooting out of the 15 days allotted had already been completed. He also mentioned that he faced some physical difficulties during the filming for Veyil.

Read|Sreelakshmi Sreekumar Wedding: Former Malayalam Bigg Boss contestant marries Jijin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.