Sharad Kelkar Celebrates His 16th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Unseen Pic With Wife

Actor Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram on Thursday, June 03, 2021, to share an unseen picture of him and his wife Keerti Kelkar that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note for his wife as they completed 16 years of togetherness. On seeing this post, his ardent fans couldn't stop gushing about his lovely click.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharad Kelkar shared his wedding picture with Keerti which dates back to 16 years ago. In the picture, the duo is all smiles for the camera. They look truly adorable in their wedding attires. Sharad can be seen wearing a bright pink dhoti along with garlands around his neck. Keerti, on the other hand, donned a mango coloured saree with a red blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, Mehendi, garlands and opted for a sleek bun hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup.

Along with the picture, Sharad also penned a note wishing his wife on their anniversary. He wrote, “Happy 16th my love ❤️@keertikelkar #weddinganniversary #anniversary #specialday #specialmoments #love #wife #betterhalf #partner #myworld #lifeline #life #world #family”. Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's unseen pic below.

Netizens react

As soon as Sharad shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users went on to congratulate the duo, while some shared their reactions. One of the users wrote, “Happy anniversary, khoob saari khushiyaan”. Another user wrote, “Congratulations many many more years of togetherness to come stay blessed”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Recently, Sharad Kelkar shared an Instagram post of him worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesh. The Purple actor was seen clad in an orange kurta and performing an aarti. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Bless the humanity, Lord Ganesha". Apart from that, Kelkar also shared an endearing video of him along with his wife Keerti Kelkar. In the video, Kirti was heard saying, "No, I don't believe in soul mates but..." and the video cuts to a montage of her romantic moments with Sharad. Take a look at his Instagram posts below.

