Sharad Kelkar Smiles Brightly With His Kelkar 'gang' In New Throwback Thursday Post

Actor Sharad Kelkar, on Thursday morning, travelled down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of one of his previous family trip. In the selfie, the entire Kelkar ‘gang’ appears to be having a gala time as they set off to reach their destination. Upon seeing the post, fans of the star have heaped praises for Sharad and his entire family. Here’s everything that you need to know about Sharad Kelkar’s latest Instagram post.

Sharad Kelkar’s ‘throwback Thursday’ post

In the sun-kissed selfie, Sharad looks dapper in an all-black attire featuring a leather jacket and sunglasses. Posing alongside is his entire family, who are seated inside their luxurious car all set to go out on a trip together. In the background, Sharad’s wife seemed unaware of the selfie and can be seen facing away from the camera as the Tanhaji actor clicks the photo. The star captioned his family as “With my gang” before adding a heart-eyed emoticon while sharing the post. Check out the picture shared by him below:

As soon as the post surfaced online fans of the actor couldn’t control themselves from complimenting the actor’s family. While some hailed him as the ‘handsome’ leader of his gang, others opined that his gang is ‘rocking’. Heart emoticon and smileys were showered in abundance on the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the photo:

Recently, the actor also paid tribute to all Freedom Fighters via Instagram on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. He shared photographs of the great extremist leaders Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who sacrificed their lives in order to free India from the rule of the British empire. He shared the photo alongside a heart-warming note to commemorate the martyrs. Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sharad has several interesting projects in the pipeline. After impressing audiences with his performance in Laxmii, the actor will next feature alongside Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also share the screen space opposite Shahid Kapoor in the South sports drama remake Jersey. Apart from this, Ayalaan and Paavan Khind are a few other projects that are lined up for him.

