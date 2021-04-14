Sharad Kelkar Unveils First Look Of Film Déjà Vu On Auspicious Occasion Of Gudi Padwa

Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 13, to share the first look of his upcoming film Déjà Vu, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Sharad shared a poster of the film in which his character was seen looking away from the camera. In the intriguing poster, the character looked fading as he was overlayed by the same pose multiple times, each dimmer than another. He was seen in a t-shirt and sported a crew cut. Kelkar added the description of the film in the caption and wrote "On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Presenting the first look of my film "Deja Vu". It's the only feature film in the history of Indian cinema to have a single character in a single location, while the remaining characters will only have their voice-overs. The Direction has been done by @abhijeetwarang. His debut feature film "Picasso" has received a #nationalaward this year".

Check out Sharad Kelkar's first look of Déjà Vu and celebrities' reactions

Soon after sharing the poster, not just his fans but also many celebrities dropped congratulatory messages and best wishes in the comment section. Actor Manish Paul wrote "Fantastic" with fire emoticons to which Sharad replied with hugging emoticons. Ruchika Kapoor applauded the poster and wrote "Kudos" with several clapping hands emoticons. Pagalait actor Sharib Hashmi wrote "Suuupperrbb bhaiii looking awesommmme" with red hearts, hugging, and clapping emoticons. Television actors Pracheen Chauhan, Ravi Dubey, and Puru Chibber also added comments on the post.

A look at Sharad Kelkar's movies and shows

Sharad Kelkar made his television debut with the show Aakrosh on Doordarshan. He then starred in Zee TV's Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar in a lead role opposite his wife Keerti Gaekwad, and they later appeared on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 2 in 2006. In 2013, he appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster film Goliyonki Raasleela: Ram Leela, in which he essayed the role of possessive elder brother 'Kanji Bhai'.

In 2014, he appeared in the Marathi film Lai Bhaari in which he played the role of main antagonist 'Sangram' and the film went on to become the highest-grossing Marathi film during that time. In the year 2020, he gained an appreciation for his performance in films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Laxmii, and Darbaan. On the work front this year, he will appear in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt and also in sports drama Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Déjà Vu movie will release at the end of the year, but the release date has not been revealed yet.

Promo Image Source: Sharad Kelkar's Instagram

