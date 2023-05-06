Sharat Saxena, Best Known For Phir Hera Pheri, Flaunts Ripped Biceps In Latest Photos

Phir Hera Pheri fame Sharat Saxena recently made waves on the Internet when pictures of the actor flaunting her beefed up look went viral on social media. Sharat took to his Instagram handle and shared an image of himself flaunting his biceps. Sharat was seen wearing a black vest and a watch. In the caption, the 72-years-old actor wrote, “I’d rather be a hammer, than a nail.” See the post here.

Fans of the actor are gushing over him in response to the post. “I'm really shocked after seeing this old man's unusual physical transformation, I'm so sorry,” one of them commented. "You, young man, are an inspiration to all young men,”another person remarked. "Sharat sir, you are awesome,” added Another user.

Although Sharat's Instagram account has not yet been verified, he is incredibly well-known among the fans. Over 47K people follow him at the moment on the photo-sharing website. The actor regularly updates his fans about his work through Instagram. He also posts rare selfies on the platform.

Sharat Saxena's work front

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Sharat Saxena debuted in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Benaam in 1974. Following that, the actor went on to work in film likes Mr. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Baghban and more. Spending five decades in Indian cinema, Sharat has also appeared in Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil films.

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in the 2021 film Tadap. It marked the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film also had Tara Sutaria in a leading role. Hume Toh Loot Liya, which is currently streaming digitally, was his most recent OTT release.