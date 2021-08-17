Sharat Saxena Remembers His Parents & Working In 'Phir Hera Pheri' On His 71st Birthday

One of the most prolific actors of the Indian cinema, Sharat Saxena turned 71 on August 17. Though seldom seen in a lead role, the actor has left an impressionable mark in every movie he has appeared in. On the occasion of his birthday, the veteran actor remembered his parents and working in one of his most popular movies.

Sharat Saxena on his mother

Stepping into the 71st year of his life, the senior actor sat down for a candid chat with Bollywood Hungama. In the interview, he touched upon learning Ramayan from his mother growing up and the digital popularity of his character from Phir Hera Pheri. Talking about his mother Girija Saxena, he revealed that his mother hailed from Raipur while his father was a diwan in a princely state.

His mother completed her intermediate in Jhansi while in Bhopal she acquired education in MA and BA. The actor further revealed that his mother wrote books in Hindi including the novel titled Razia Sultana. Saxena and his siblings were taught Ramayan by their religious mother which he described as a 'struggle' as he was not well-versed with Hindi. The actor admitted to buying a dictionary to understand his mother's teachings.

After being asked about his character 'Totla Seth' from Neeraj Vora's 2006 cult classic comedy Phir Hera Pheri, Saxena attributed Imtiaz Khan for helping him portray the character. The actor was shown Totla Seth's memes on the internet by his kids before which he had no idea about it. He admitted being unknown to the immense popularity of the character.

More on Sharat Saxena

The veteran actor has an impressive track record of successful movies over the span of five decades in Indian cinema. Some of his biggest hits include Mr. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Baghban, with several hit movies across Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. He was recently seen in Amazon Prime Videos' Sherni, directed by Amit V. Masurkar. Playing the role of Ranjan Rajhans, the movie also feature Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, and Neeraj Kabi. He will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tadap.

IMAGE- FILMISTAN5 TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.