Sharib Hashmi Believes 'OTT Has Given Opportunities But Cinema Will Never Lose Its Charm'

Known for his films Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Darbaan, actor Sharib Hashmi has bagged several Bollywood projects in his decade-long career in the film industry. He will be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film Mission Majnu and is looking forward to its release. Moreover, he will also be a part of Netflix’s Pagglait, in which he will be seen in a cameo appearance. During an exclusive interview, Sharib Hashmi spoke about his choice of films and also spoke about the future of OTT in the entertainment industry.

Sharib Hashmi on OTT vs Cinema

Sharib Hashmi has been a part of several Bollywood films and has experimented with his roles in each of his films. Speaking about his choice of films, he said, “There are a few criteria on basis of which I choose my films. I read the script of the film thoroughly and I see if it engages me as an actor and also make sure the script is good enough from the audience perspective. I then look ahead to learn about my character in the film and also look forward to the director and the producer of the film. I feel the director of the film plays a huge part in the film and which is why I look forward to working with a good director.”

Apart from acting, Sharib Hashmi has also worked as a writer, on several projects. He contributed as a dialogue writer for the films Mitron and Notebook. Speaking about the evolution of OTT platforms and the future it holds in the entertainment industry, Sharib said, “The OTT has given several actors like me opportunities to showcase their talent and entertain the audience. It has worked in my favour and I thank the OTT for its existence because it gave me recognition. However, the cinema won’t lose its charm and actors, directors and producers are hoping the people go back to theatres to watch films. Watching films on the phone is completely different from watching films on the big silver screen and I hope cinema never loses that charm it has. As an actor I am myself looking forward to going back to theatres, for watching movies.”

(Image Source: Sharib Hashmi/Instagram)