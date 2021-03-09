Sharib Hashmi Reveals How He Made Danny Boyle Laugh During 'Slumdog Millionaire' Audition

Indian actor Sharib Hashmi is known for his work in various movies and TV shows including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Slumdog Millionnaire, The Family Man, Filmistaan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Asur and Badmashiyaan. The actor has also been nominated for several awards including IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role, Guild Award for Best Male Debut, and Stardust Award for Best Actor. Recently, in an interview, the 45-year-old actor opened up about his Slumdog Millionaire audition and how he managed to make director Danny Boyle laugh.

Sharib Hashmi narrates the Slumdog Millionaire audition incident

In an interview with Hindustan Times regarding the second season of Amazon Prime's series The Family Man, Sharib shared a remarkable moment from his career. The actor said that while he was working with Channel V, his friend asked him to audition for a small part in Slumdog Millionaire. The director of the film, Danny Boyle, took the audition. Sharib improvised one of his lines which made Boyle laugh during his audition. Later, when the actor got the part and went on the sets of the film, he saw his improvisation incorporated into the script. When Sharib met the director, Boyle told him that he was even a part of the script now. The actor added that it was a huge achievement for him to hear this from a renowned filmmaker.

Slumdog Millionaire came out on January 23, 2009, and cast Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film won eight Academy Awards including the Best Film, Director, Sound Mixing, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Original Score, and Sound Editing. Sharib played the role of Prakash in the film.

Upcoming movies of Sharib Hashmi

Sharib will be featured in the upcoming season of The Family Man and the movie Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The actor said in the interview that he has an amazing part in the film and has finished shooting his part. Shabir also mentioned that he has worked earlier with the director of the film, Razneesh Ghai on MTV. This Razneesh Ghai's directorial debut Dhaakad is produced by Sohail Maklai.

