Sharmaji Namkeen: Juhi Chawla Reveals Why Rishi Kapoor Refused To Join Script Reading

Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen is set to hit the big screen on March 31, 2022. The film holds significance as the role of the protagonist will be essayed by two veteran actors- Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-- as the former met with an unfortunate demise halfway through the filming. Due to this, the film will be a bittersweet experience for many fans as they will watch the veteran actor, fondly called Chintu Ji, for the last time on the silver screen.

The film also stars Juhi Chawla, who has collaborated with Rishi Kapoor for several projects but developed a special bond while filming the upcoming venture. Recently, the 54-year-old actor recalled a fond memory with the late actor and narrated an incident during the script reading of the movie.

Juhi Chawla on why Rishi Kapoor refused to do script reading

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Juhi Chawla revealed that the late actor had refused to attend the script reading of Sharmaji Namkeen but was persuaded by the makers to join in. After entering, Kapoor took a seat at the head of the table and told the team that he will not do the script reading and would leave in half an hour. He also said that somebody else would recite his lines as he does not usually do script reading.

Chawla further revealed that Rishi Kapoor said that 'Amit Ji' had told him that it was a very 'good exercise' but maintained that it was not 'his thing'. Despite his initial refusal, the veteran actor was the last to leave as he was talking to director Hitesh Bhatia. Chawla concluded by saying, ''That was Chintu Ji, aake Pehle daantenge (He'll scold first), then he’ll warm up to everybody.”

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Chawla reacted to Rishi Kapoor's untimely death by stating, ''I wasn't expecting something like that because when we were told he is not feeling too well, I thought we will shoot in bits and pieces so that he is comfortable. We could shoot for two days and resume a month later. But I didn't know he would just not be there one day. I was extremely shaken to know that he is not there.''

