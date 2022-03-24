Late actor Rishi Kapoor was one of the gems of the Indian film industry. The actor not only won hearts with his ace acting skills but also with his jolly and humble nature. The actor's tragic demise was a great blow to the entire industry and his fans. Despite battling cancer in the last few years of his life, the actor did not stop working. While he could not complete his last film, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the project. While the actor's last film will soon arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, the movie's director Hitesh Bhatia recently recalled the last scene he shot with Rishi Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, director Hitesh Bhatia recalled the last scene he shot with the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The director revealed they shot a scene with Rishi Kapoor which involved a kulfi (ice cream). The director further mentioned how Rishi Kapoor asked him to take a close-up shot but he tried to convince him otherwise. He stated how the late actor was adamant as he believed a close-up shot would be better.

He said, "The last scene we shot with Chintu Ji was a kulfi scene. And it is such an amazing sequence. The last shot that he ever gave, I didn't want to take a close-up. I was like, 'We don't need the close-up. We are done with the scene. Chintu Ji, who never insists, wanted me to take the close-up as he believed it will add to the scene." "The light was going badly. So, he asked the DOP to make the close-up happen no matter what. And eventually, we did the shot, not knowing it will become the last shot of his life," concluded Hitesh Bhatia.

More about Sharmaji Namkeen

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away back in 2020 after battling cancer. The film's shoot was left in between, therefore, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film. The upcoming movie is one of the rarest films which will have two actors playing the same role. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the film also has Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik and Suhail Nayyar. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Image: Instagram/@hiteshbhatia79