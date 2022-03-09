Last Updated:

'Sharmaji Namkeen': Rishi Kapoor's Last Film With Paresh Rawal Is All Set For OTT Release

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' has finally received a release date and will stream digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen release date, Sharma ji Namkeen on OTT

IMAGE: Twitter/@SirPareshRawal/PTI


Late actor Rishi Kapoor's tragic demise was a great blow to the entire entertainment industry and the actor's fans alike. Ever since his demise, fans had been speculating about the late actor's last film's release. Now, after keeping fans in suspense, the makers have finally announced the release date of the actor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen.

For the unversed, after the actor's death, the makers had roped in actor Paresh Rawal to complete the remaining portions of the film, making it the first instance where two actors played the same character in one movie. The film is heading to streaming service Prime Video and will premiere on March 31. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie will release on Prime Video, Excel Entertainment announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen gets a release date 

The film marks the final screen appearance of the veteran actor, who died at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. The film is described as a "relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery", following the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle.  

Paresh Rawal had announced the news by sharing the posters of the film. The first poster shows Rishi Kapoor's all quirky character as he stares at the camera with utmost innocence. The other poster shows both Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal walking together in the same kind of attire. The poster brings back several memories of the late actor's impeccable craft and how his films were iconic as his acting. 

While captioning the post, Paresh wrote, " Jab Zindagi khatti Meethi si ho jaye, toh usse thoda namkeen banana padta hai...#SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, World Premiere, March 31 on @PrimeVideoIN."  Apart from Paresh, the film also features Juhi Chawla, who extensively worked with Kapoor in the 1990s on films such as Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka, and more. 

 

IMAGE: Twitter/SirPareshRawal/PTI

Tags: Sharmaji Namkeen, Prime Video, Rishi Kapoor
First Published:
