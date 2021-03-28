Sharman Joshi Has A Sensible Reply To Madhavan's '3 Idiots' Post About Covid-19 Diagnosis

Madhavan had made headlines for a quirky way to announce with a 3 Idiots reference that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. With his diagnosis coming days after his co-star of the movie, Aamir Khan, had tested positive for the virus, the actor had shared ‘Farhan had to follow Rancho’, referring to their character names in the movie. The third ‘idiot’ in the story, Sharman Joshi, however, quipped that he did not wish to join the COVID-19 ‘club’

Sharman Joshi on Madhavan’s 3 Idiots-based COVID-19 message

Sharman Joshi was impressed by ‘Maddy’s wit as he announced that in the same way as the movie, where the latter’s character looked up to Aamir’s character, he had caught COVID-19.

In 3 Idiots, they were up against the principal of their university, played by Boman Irani, fondly called ‘virus’ and Madhavan wrote how they got caught by the 'virus' this time. He had also written that he wished that Raju, referring to Sharman’s character, does not follow suit this time.

"I hope not to join this club’, was Sharman Joshi's response, calling his Rang De Basanti co-star’s message as ‘well written’ and ‘funny.’

I hope not to join this clubðŸ˜‚ By the way Maddy, very well written. This is really funny. — Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) March 27, 2021

Madhavan too laughed at his response and urged Sharman to remain safe.

Ha ha ha yes bro . You stay safe and healthy... â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/T20cxArgBF — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 27, 2021

3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani in 2009. is considered among the popular comedy-drama films, and had been a blockbuster, becoming the first to hit the Rs 200-crore club.

Meanwhile, many other celebrities of the film industry had been caught by COVID-19 in the past few days. This includes Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Milind Soman, Paresh Rawal, among others.