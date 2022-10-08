Sharvari Wagh Says Kiara Advani's Journey In Showbiz Is Inspiring; 'People Didn't Know...'

Sharvari Wagh, who has been in showbiz for a few years now, recently revealed which actor's journey has inspired her. Wagh did not name a veteran actor but someone whose growth she has witnessed. She revealed she has been inspired by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani and her journey in Bollywood, which has been filled with ups and downs.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sharvari Wagh was asked about the actor, whose journey in showbiz inspired her. In her answer, Wagh said that she would pick a new actor, whose journey she has seen herself. The Forgotten Army actor took Kiara Advani's name and mentioned that the latter's journey in Bollywood is "very" inspiring. Wagh supported her answer and said Advani has been in the industry for a long time but many people did not even know her. However, she has now become one of the "topmost" actors in the industry. Wagh added that it was Advani's determination that made her keep going and made her performance better.

Sharvari Wagh said, "I would take a new name only because you said that someone's journey that you've seen from the beginning and I wouldn't take like Rani ma'am and Madhuri Ma'am, because I've not seen their journey. I really think that Kiara Advani's journey is very inspiring." "Because she was a part of films that for a very long time, people did not even know about, and today she is one of the top most actors and I think that the determination, I am sure that she had, to keep going into making herself better and performing better, that is something inspiring," the Bunty Aur Babli actor added.

Wagh's acting journey

Sharvari Wagh once revealed she has been trying to bag acting projects since 2014. However, Wagh landed a role in Kabir Khan's Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. The web series also starred her rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal and received a positive response from the audience. Wagh further went on to make her Bollywood debut with the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2, which also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani/@sharvari