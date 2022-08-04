Malavika Mohanan's Birthday: Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Extend Wishes To The 'Maaran' Star

Malavika Mohanan has been receiving immense love from her fans, close ones and film industry colleagues as she turned a year older today. The Maaran star received a special mention from her close pal Vicky Kaushal, who dropped an adorable candid picture, sending the 'tightest hug' to the birthday girl. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh also sent birthday love to Malavika.

Vicky Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh extend wishes to Malavika Mohanan

Taking to his Instagram handle today, August 4, the Sardar Udham star dropped a cute glimpse of him hugging Malavika as she looks on. In the caption, Vicky mentioned, "Sending you the tightest hug on your special day Malu! Happiest birthday to you! Have a wonderful one." Responding to his gesture, Malavika wrote, "love you." Take a look.

On the other hand, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star took to her Instagram story and dropped a gorgeous picture of the birthday girl. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday @malavikamohanan May you continue to shine!! Sending you love!"

Malavika's latest projects and upcoming releases

Yudhra: Malavika will be seen in Ravi Udyawar's upcoming film, which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi in the lead role. Billed as an action film, Yudhra has been bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Maaran: Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Maaran alongside Dhanush. The film has been written and directed by Karthick Naren. It premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a drunkard, yet passionate journalist who goes to the extreme to deliver the truth to society at the cost of endangering his life.

Apart from these, Malavika has to her credit films like Master, Beyond the Clouds, Petta, The Great Father, Pattam Pole and more.

