Malavika Mohanan's Birthday: Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Extend Wishes To The 'Maaran' Star

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKYKAUSHAL09/ @MALAVIKAMOHANAN/ @SHARVARI
Malavika Mohanan has been receiving immense love from her fans, close ones and film industry colleagues as she turned a year older today. The Maaran star received a special mention from her close pal Vicky Kaushal, who dropped an adorable candid picture, sending the 'tightest hug' to the birthday girl. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh also sent birthday love to Malavika.
Taking to his Instagram handle today, August 4, the Sardar Udham star dropped a cute glimpse of him hugging Malavika as she looks on. In the caption, Vicky mentioned, "Sending you the tightest hug on your special day Malu! Happiest birthday to you! Have a wonderful one." Responding to his gesture, Malavika wrote, "love you." Take a look.
On the other hand, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star took to her Instagram story and dropped a gorgeous picture of the birthday girl. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday @malavikamohanan May you continue to shine!! Sending you love!"
Apart from these, Malavika has to her credit films like Master, Beyond the Clouds, Petta, The Great Father, Pattam Pole and more.