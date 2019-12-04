Shashi Kapoor: On The Actor's 2nd Death Anniversary, A Look At His Most Memorable Movies

Shashi Kapoor is a veteran actor who was 79 when he passed away in 2017. The actor belonged to the legendary Kapoor family and he was the son of Prithviraj Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor has done numerous movies in his lifetime and has been a recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, three National Film Awards, and two Filmfare Awards. The actor has given some legendary movies to Indian cinema and has been regarded as one of the greatest of his time. Let us take a look at his top movies.

1) Deewaar 1975

The movie, directed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim-Javed, stars Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as brothers. The story is about two brothers who had a difficult childhood and circumstances lead the older brother to become a criminal and the younger one becoming a police officer. As the title of the movie has it, the brothers come face to face, one was a law-abiding citizen and the other one was exploiting the law. The fight is between the brothers about their morals, ethics, and laws. The movie was well-received by the audience and is a critically acclaimed one.

2) Kabhi Kabhie

The movie released in 1976 and was directed by Yash Chopra and written by Sagar Sarhadi. The movie stars Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, and Rakhi. The story is about love lost and relationships found. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics across Bollywood.

3) Satyam Shivam Sundaram

This movie was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor and stars Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman as lead actors. The plot of the movie revolves around the lead actors falling in love with each other and getting married. Soon, Shashi Kapoor’s character finds out that there has been a secret his wife had been hiding from him and he was deceived into getting married to her. The plot unfolds as the husband doubts her of infidelity but later realises how shallow he had been and reunites with her. The movie was critically acclaimed and well received by the audience.

