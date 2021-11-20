Shatrughan Sinha Gets A Delightful Surprise From His 'personal Favourite' Mumtaz; See Pic

Touted as one of the most prominent figures of the Indian film industry, veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Mumtaz recently spent a 'great afternoon' together. The visit came as a surprise to the former as he took to his social media to share a glimpse into the quality time spent with his longtime friend at his house 'Ramayana' a few days back. Moreover, the veteran actor also presented Mumtaz with a special gift during her visit.

Mumtaz's surprise visit to Shatrughan Sinha

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 75-year-old actor shared a glimpse into Mumtaz's visit to his house a few days back. In the picture, both the actors appeared cheerful as they posed for a picture to mark the moment. In the caption, the veteran actor shared that the time was spent with the duo reliving old memories and being nostalgic about their younger days together. He wrote, "It was a delightful surprise when our friend & my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home 'Ramayana' just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends & artists[sic]."

It was a delightful surprise when our friend & my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home 'Ramayana' just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends & artists. It was pic.twitter.com/JEW8TZm58r — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 20, 2021

The actors worked together in several hit movies during the 70s era. Some of the most notable films include Jheel Ke Us Paar, Khilona, Pyaar ka Rishta, Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari, Storms, Ek Nanhi Munni Ladki Thi and more. After working in a bunch of movies, it is not far fetched to say that the duo contributed greatly to each other's careers. The same was confirmed by Shatrughan Sinha in his recently released autobiography 'Anything but Khamosh'.

wonderful to have presented her my most talked about, much acclaimed biography 'Anything but Khamosh'.The book has a special mention of her contribution in my career. It was a great afternoon, well spent! Love you Mumtaz! Long, Live our Friendship! pic.twitter.com/3NNwPnr5Us — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 20, 2021

During Mumtaz's visit, the veteran actor presented her with his book and revealed that she has a special mention for contributing heavily to his career. He wrote, "It was wonderful to have presented her my most talked about, much-acclaimed biography 'Anything but Khamosh'.The book has a special mention of her contribution to my career. It was a great afternoon, well spent! Love you Mumtaz! Long, Live our Friendship!"

Shatrughan Sinha is known for his films like Dostana, Kalicharan, Loha, Dost, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Jheel Ke Us Paar and more. On the other hand, Mumtaz has starred in superhit films like Rustom Sohrab, Jadui Angoothi, Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and more.

(Image: Twitter/@ShatruganSinha)