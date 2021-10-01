Sonakshi Sinha Punches Kapil Sharma After His Hilarious Dig At Shatrughan Sinha; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show welcomed Bullett Raja actor Sonakshi Sinha onto the show, to promote her all-new song, Mil Mahiya. In a short reel that host Kapil Sharma posted on his Instagram account, the actor can be seen giving him a playful punch in relation to a comment he made about her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. In the reel, the duo can be seen twinning in white outfits.

Sonakshi Sinha punches Kapil Sharma after his dig at her dad, Shatrughan Sinha

Although not many videos from Sonakshi Sinha's episode from The Kapil Sharma Show are out, Kapil Sharma himself shared a hilarious reel from the actor's time on his show, via his Instagram account. As the actor was lip-syncing the words from his latest song, she said, "Menu mileya badi mushkil mahiya, Mil mahiya menu mil mahiye", which translates to "Come and meet me my love" in English.

In response, Kapil Sharma said, "Milne aate hain toh aapke pitaji kehte hain ‘khamosh," meaning "When I come and meet you, your father says ‘khamosh’."

Hearing this, Sonakshi Sinha throws a playful punch in his direction. Sharma captioned the reel, "My first reel 🙈#thekapilsharmashow #tkss #milmahiya @aslisona @tksshowofficial."

Sonakshi Sinha's song Mil Mahiya released on September 30 and was sung by Raashi Sood. In an interview with DT Next, Sinha mentioned that she looking forward to being in a music video as it included the dance and music style she was associated with.

She mentioned that she was offered several music videos, but picked this one as it got her 'grooving'. In the music video, the actor can be seen shaking a leg and pulling off some good dance moves.

Watch the music video of Sonakshi Sinha's song Mil Mahiya here

Sonakshi Sinha was recently in the news after she revealed that she has lost out on many projects, just like an outsider in the film industry. However, she mentioned that losing projects was a part of the job and 'nobody goes around crying about it'.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dabangg actor also gave an example of her father Shatrughan Sinha and how he believes that one should learn to deal with rejections and continue working hard.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma, @aslisona