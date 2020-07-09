'She Will Be Back On Her Foot Very Soon': Sonu Sood Supports Budding Athlete Amritpal Kaur

Actor Sonu Sood continues to help the needy and migrants. In yet another instance, the actor came out to support a budding athlete of the Indian National Karate Team, Amritpal Kaur.

Kaur injured her knee during KAI President Cup 2020 held in January 2020 and is required to have surgery soon. Due to financial constraints, Kaur hasn't been able to treat her third-degree ACL tear. Kaur's well-wishers put out a message on Twitter in the hope to find help and Sonu Sood assured them that he will take care of her medical facility and asked not to worry.

Kaur's friend Aniket Gupta took to his Twitter handle to inform everyone that they don't require any further help as Sonu Sood is taking care of surgery's entire cost.

Please tell Amritpal not to worry. She is the pride of our country. Have asked my team to take care of her. Whatever best medical facility is required, we will provide. She will be back on her foot very soon. 🙏 https://t.co/7WV44GO3VP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 8, 2020

I have much pleasure & satisfaction to let everyone know that the renowned actor & philanthropist @SonuSood Sir has informed that the entire cost of surgery on @amritmanpotra will be borne by him. In view, no further financial help is required for that purpose.

🙏🏻 @karateaniket pic.twitter.com/p7mOKzI7k3 — Aniket Gupta (@karateaniket) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu has been in the headlines quite often since the past two-three months for extensively helping migrants reach home safe by facilitating them with different modes of transport amid the COVID-19 crisis. From arranging buses to flights, Sood tried his level best to assure the safety of migrant workers and laborers. Deemed as the Messiah of migrants, He has also been garnering a lot of appreciation from fans and colleagues on social media for becoming the beacon light of hundreds and thousands of migrants amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you so much dear..I am doing my duty, nothing more. You are too kind 🙏 Stay blessed always 💜 https://t.co/8BUqgH2Ixw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 9, 2020

