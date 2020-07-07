Sonu Sood Puts On Besuited Avatar; Sonal Chauhan Compares Him With Al Pacino's 'Godfather'

Sonu Sood is an avid social media user who keeps his fans updated with his lockdown diaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself from a photoshoot in an all suited up avatar, looking suave. Soon after he shared the picture on Instagram, he received an outpouring of love from his fans and friends alike. The Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan too joined the bandwagon and had an awesome compliment for the Dabangg actor.

Sonal Chauhan compares Sonu Sood to Al Pacino

In the IG post shared by Sonu, the actor looked debonair in a black and white three-piece suit with a black bow and black loafers. His besuited look impressed many including celebrities like Siddhant Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan and Ridhima Pandit. While Ridhima called Sood "Gentleman SS (Sonu Sood)", Sonal compared him with the American actor and filmmaker Al Pacino as she commented writing, "Godfather". Check out their comments below:

Fans go gaga over Sood's dapper look

In addition to receiving some flattering compliments from multiple celebrities, the actor also received immense love from fans in the comment section of the post. While most of his fans were all-emojis, plenty of them also showered him with praises. While one fan wrote, "A man with a golden heart. Sir, you are really an inspiration to many" another called him, "The real hero". One of his fans also compared him with the 365 Dni actor Michele Morrone as she wrote, "At first I thought it’s Michele Morrone". Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, Sonu has been in the headlines quite often since the past two-three months for extensively helping migrants reach home safe by facilitating them with different modes of transport amid the COVID-19 crisis. From arranging buses to flights, Sood tried his level best to assure the safety of migrant workers and labourers. Deemed as the Messiah of migrants, He has also been garnering a lot of appreciation from fans and colleagues on social media for becoming the beacon light of hundreds and thousands of migrants amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood Instagram and Minnicks_Movies Instagram)

