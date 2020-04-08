Shefali Shah: 'FB Account Was Hacked, Family Has Not Been Tested COVID-19 Positive'

Dil Dhadakne Do actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday said that her Facebook account has been hacked and that claims of her family being tested Coronavirus positive have been posted by the hacker despite them actually being completely fine.

Divulging in detail, Shah informed that her family is 'absolutely fine' and that she is dealing with the situation just like everyone would have and so she would never think of anything 'drastically negative'. "All of us at home are fine and safe... we are not corona positive as was one of the things that was written in my post", she wrote in the post.

Shefali Shah informs that her Facebook account is hacked

Informing that her Facebook account was hacked, the Delhi Crime star stated that she woke up to a flurry of messages of concern and care from people reaching out and saying wonderful things to her. "Some people even shared their telephone numbers. These are people I've met, probably never met or met briefly, or occasionally sometime somewhere. of them and all of them just showed care and concern", she added.

Asserting that several people also felt that it was not her who wrote the post on the family, she wrote, "A lot of them in fact also said this doesn't sound like you it's not a positive voice and it just doesn't sound like you and we are hoping your account (not good) but rather hacked than you ever saying something like this".

Shefali Shah, who graced the screen with Deven Bhojani's Commando 2, seems to have shifted her focus to the digital medium. The actor is reportedly shooting for the second season of Delhi Crime. Other than Delhi Crime Season 2, Shefali also has a Netflix project, that she is tight-lipped about. Reportedly, she also an anthology titled The Other.

