Priyanka Chopra Sends Bouquet To Shefali Shah For Winning Big For Delhi Crime

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra seems to be appalled by Shefali Shah's performance in Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, for which she has sent a bouquet and special message for Shah

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Shefali Shah seems to be on cloud nine with an immense amount of appreciation and love coming her way for her performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Netflix's Delhi Crime. The series that is based on a gruesome rape case in Delhi was honoured at the recently held 2nd Asian Academy Creative Awards. The series has bagged awards for 'Best Drama Series', 'Best Direction' and 'Best Actress in a leading role'. Following the win at the prestigious award show, Shefali posted a gratitude-filled post on her Instagram, where she thanked all her fans and organisers for all their love and support. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Age Is Only Discussed When The Woman Is Older

Priyanka Chopra sends a bouquet for Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah could not hold her excitement when Priyanka Chopra sent her a note of appreciation with a large bouquet of white lilies, appreciating her performance in Delhi Crime. The letter from Chopra said, "It's so great to see you receiving these awards, for Delhi Crime, that are so well deserved. I just wanted to take a moment to say congratulations and reiterate that an actor like you happens once in a while. You are a special one." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | DCP Parulkar From 'Sacred Games' To Romance Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah's upcoming ventures 

Shefali Shah, who graced the screen with Deven Bhojani's Commando 2, seems to have shifted her focus to the digital medium. The actor is reportedly shooting for the second season of Delhi Crime. Other than Delhi Crime Season 2, Shefali also has a Netflix project, that she is tight-lipped about. Reportedly, she also an anthology titled The Other. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares A Video Of Cats Reacting To Cat Filter And It's Superb

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Wraps 'The White Tiger' Shoot, Thanks Cast & Crew

 

 

Published:
